Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HWX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Headwater Exploration

Insider Activity

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

In other news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$770,297.12. In related news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$136,070.79. Also, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$770,297.12. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.31 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$8.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$134.03 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 36.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7362525 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Free Report

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.