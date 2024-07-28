Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of HP opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,998,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,104,000 after buying an additional 155,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,222,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,320,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 55.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,378,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,988,000 after purchasing an additional 491,589 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

