Henderson Group Plc Janus Acquires 189,856 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $607,539.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 55,463 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98.

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 47,492 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,791,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,190,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.