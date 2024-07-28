Hendley & Co. Inc. Acquires 393 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,309 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 214,826 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,607 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 191.1% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 24,463 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,310 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 17.4% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 97,197 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Microsoft by 24.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 5,622 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $425.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up from $465.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

