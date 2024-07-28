Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) PT Raised to $11.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTBK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

HTBK opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 830.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 914,249 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

