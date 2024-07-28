Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $76.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.50 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Hibbett

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hibbett Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.