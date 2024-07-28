Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,040,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Highwoods Properties worth $446,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $10,047,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 24.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 957,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 94,804 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $30.62 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

