Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 4% Following Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was down 4% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 5,744,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,450,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $31,437.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 983,988 shares of company stock worth $18,635,842 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,177.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

