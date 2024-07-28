HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HireRight in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair raised HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
HRT stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 million, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. HireRight has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $14.39.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
