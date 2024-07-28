HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HireRight in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair raised HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in HireRight by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 20.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HRT stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 million, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. HireRight has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

