Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Holley alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLLY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Holley by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,133,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 121,251 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Holley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Holley by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE HLLY opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. Holley Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLLY

Holley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.