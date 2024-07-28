HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

HomeStreet Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $13.99 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.38.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HomeStreet by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

