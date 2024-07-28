Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.57, but opened at $32.64. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Horace Mann Educators shares last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 28,733 shares changing hands.
HMN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.28.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
