Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $165.09 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $165.09 million and $15.03 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.82 or 0.00015993 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00038315 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,258,169 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

