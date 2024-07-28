Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $429.71 million, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.29%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

