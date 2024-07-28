Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Issues Earnings Results

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 58.21%. The company had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Howard Hughes stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

