Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $70.47, but opened at $73.98. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $74.35, with a volume of 46,381 shares.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 58.21%. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

HHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,156 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,259,000 after acquiring an additional 193,957 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,296,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after buying an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 151,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

