Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $70.47, but opened at $73.98. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $74.35, with a volume of 46,381 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 58.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HHH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

