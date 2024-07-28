Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHHGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $70.47, but opened at $73.98. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $74.35, with a volume of 46,381 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 58.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HHH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on HHH

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.