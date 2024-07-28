Hubbell (HUBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY24 guidance at $16.00-16.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 16.000-16.500 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $367.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.97.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

