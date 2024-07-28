IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of IES worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IES during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in IES by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 62,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in IES by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $4,421,405.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,352,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,600,604.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,757 shares of company stock worth $18,360,416. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

IESC stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

