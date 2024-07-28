Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY24 guidance at $10.30-10.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 10.300-10.700 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $247.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.30.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

