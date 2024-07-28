Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $267.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.30.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $247.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

