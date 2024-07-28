IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Raised to $26.00 at Macquarie

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Macquarie from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $20.09 on Friday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 545.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $80,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

