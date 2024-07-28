Inari Medical (NARI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Inari Medical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. On average, analysts expect Inari Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NARI opened at $53.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.29 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,619,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 965,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,545,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $910,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,257 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 965,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,545,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 261,293 shares of company stock valued at $13,113,558 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

