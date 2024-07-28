Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of ICD stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.93. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Independence Contract Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

