Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of ICD stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.93. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
