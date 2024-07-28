Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ILPT opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.79. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.44%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

