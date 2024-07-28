Insider Buying: CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Buys 25,974 Shares of Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kirkby purchased 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £29,870.10 ($38,631.79).

Get CVC Income & Growth alerts:

Robert Kirkby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Kirkby bought 26,709 shares of CVC Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £29,914.08 ($38,688.67).

CVC Income & Growth Trading Down 1.3 %

CVCE stock opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.97. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 million and a P/E ratio of 19.90.

CVC Income & Growth Cuts Dividend

CVC Income & Growth Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. CVC Income & Growth’s payout ratio is 14,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.