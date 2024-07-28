Insider Selling: Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Sells 390,329 Shares of Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji sold 390,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total value of £136,615.15 ($176,687.98).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 579 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £225.81 ($292.05).

On Friday, July 12th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 375 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £150 ($194.00).

Shares of CAU opened at GBX 32 ($0.41) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.73. The company has a market capitalization of £46.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 0.81. Centaur Media Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

