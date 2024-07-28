Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Insmed worth $393,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Insmed by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 295,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

