International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

