International Game Technology (IGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. International Game Technology has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Game Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.98.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on IGT. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IGT

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.