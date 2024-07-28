International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.96.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

