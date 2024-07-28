Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Up 29.2% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 313,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,200,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 211,826 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.