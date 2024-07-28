Invesco LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Invesco LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,747,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 164,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 125,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average is $160.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

