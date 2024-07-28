Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80,103.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.