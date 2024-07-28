Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,569,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,952,000 after acquiring an additional 144,897 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 131,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.