IPG Photonics (IPGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 guidance at $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.300-0.600 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IPG Photonics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $86.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $132.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at IPG Photonics
In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
