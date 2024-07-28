iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.26 and last traded at $89.08. 109,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 400,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The business had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 475,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 60,560 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

