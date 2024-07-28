Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,956,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,378. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE IRM opened at $98.50 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $101.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.