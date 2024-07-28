iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $468,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 118,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 58,585 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $480,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.