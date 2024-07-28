iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $468,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 118,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 58,585 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $480,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
