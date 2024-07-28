iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of WOOD stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $188.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $85.29.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.