iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the June 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $9,840,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,357,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTI stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

