iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

