iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 90,538 shares.The stock last traded at $55.88 and had previously closed at $55.04.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a market cap of $837.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.