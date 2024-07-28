JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 43,009 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60,977 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JAKKS Pacific

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $177,347.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,113.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 3.6 %

JAKK stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.37. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAKK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Small Cap Consu upgraded JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAKKS Pacific

About JAKKS Pacific

(Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.