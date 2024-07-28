Jefferies Financial Group Boosts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $200.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.93.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $191.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

