JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,335,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,783,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 220,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 2.28.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $959.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.62 million. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

