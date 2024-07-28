JMP Securities Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $850.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $825.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $842.22.

NYSE NOW opened at $827.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $744.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $751.29. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

