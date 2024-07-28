Joe Lister Acquires 2,777 Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Stock

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) insider Joe Lister purchased 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.64) per share, with a total value of £24,993 ($32,324.11).

Unite Group Trading Up 2.2 %

LON:UTG opened at GBX 940 ($12.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,760.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 919.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 946.01. Unite Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 842 ($10.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,069 ($13.83).

Unite Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.23) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday.

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

