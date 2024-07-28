John Bean Technologies (JBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. John Bean Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $5.05-5.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.050-5.450 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBT opened at $100.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

