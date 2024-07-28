John R. Furner Sells 13,125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,648,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.